Uphill primary becomes academy

PUBLISHED: 13:23 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 14 October 2020

Pupils and staff of Uphill Village Academy, which has joined the Cabot Learning Federation. Picture: CLF

A Weston primary school has joined a multi-academy trust.

The Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) has announced that Uphill Primary School joined the academy on October 1 and in doing so became Uphill Village Academy.

Headteacher, Samantha Hodder, said: “We are delighted to have joined the Cabot Learning Federation.

“It presents fantastic opportunities for both our children and the local community going forwards.”

The decision to join the CLF was taken by the Uphill governing body after a consultation period with parents, carers and staff over the past year.

Steve Taylor, chief executive of the CLF, added: “Uphill is such a good fit for the family of schools already in the CLF, both in Weston and across the area.

“Mostly, however, I’m excited about what the school, its staff and community will bring to our trust; they have already been working closely with us and I am confident that both the children at Uphill and those already in CLF schools will benefit from the future collaborative relationship we will have.”

