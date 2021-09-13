Village prepares for popular scarecrow festival

Published: 9:15 AM September 13, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM September 13, 2021

Uphill is hosting its annual scarecrow festival this weekend with the theme of classic works of fiction.

The event, which is organised by Uphill Village Society, is now in its seventh year and is a highlight of the village calendar.

Villagers will be displaying scarecrows of popular characters from adult and children's books, from Shakespeare to Harry Potter and Peter Rabbit.

Visitors can hunt for scarecrows round Uphill this weekend. - Credit: Stewart Castle

Society chairman Stewart Castle said: “Despite the difficult times we are going through last year Uphill proved that it had not lost it's community spirit and put on a great display of scarecrows and I am sure all is set for another great weekend of fun and spectacle in the village. "

The annual village duck race will also take place on September 19 when hundreds of plastic yellow ducks will be released down Uphill Great Rhyne to raise money for Children's Hospice South West.

The race starts at 11am, and anyone interested in taking part is asked to meet at 10.30am at Old Church Road Bridge. People can sponsor at duck for £1 at Uphill Wharf Café Bar.