Uphill Village Society announces jam-packed Jubilee calendar

Uphill is set to 'come alive' with a jam-packed bank holiday weekend in June to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

In the once in a lifetime opportunity to watch the first British monarch to reach 70 years on the throne, Uphill Village Society has announced a calendar full of spectacular festivities.

Over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend (June 2 to 5), Uphill will chime church bells, light a beacon, hold a live concert and hold a tea party.

The village is no stranger to a royal party, in 1897 beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. And in 1977, 2002 and 2012

beacons also commemorated the silver right through to the diamond Jubilee.

Here is the confirmed list of events so far.

Thursday, June 2

At 9.45pm the millennium beacon on Uphill Tower will be lit as part of the beacon chain repeated all over the country.

A concert will then play a musical tribute and a royal proclamation will sound.

Visitors should meet at the tower from 9.15pm.

Saturday, June 4

The Worle Wind Band will hold a concert at St Nicholas Church from 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £8 per adult and £5 for children under age 16 and can be purchased at worlewindband.co.uk or by contacting the church or society separately.

Sunday, June 5

The village will then join in with the nation's street party celebrations with a kings and queens fancy dress tea party on the Uphill recreation ground.

Music and other entertainment will be provided with light refreshments available from St Nicholas Church.

Attendees are asked to bring their own picnic.