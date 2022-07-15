Discarded cigarette started Weston house fire, say firefighters

The fire was at a property in Upper Church Road, Weston - Credit: Google

A discarded cigarette is believed to have caused a house fire in Weston.

Firefighters were called to the scene, in Upper Church Road, at just before 6.30am on Wednesday (July 13) morning.

Crews from Weston and Winscombe attended the scene, an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

"On arrival, crews found a fire involving a shed, wooden walkway and utility room in a three-storey terraced house," they said.

"With two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, crews used one 45mm jet and two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"Crews then used thermal imaging cameras and gas monitors to check that the scene was safe."

The cause of the incident was determined to have been accidental, caused by a discarded cigarette, the spokesperson added.