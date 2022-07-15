News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Discarded cigarette started Weston house fire, say firefighters

person

Paul Jones

Published: 10:05 AM July 15, 2022
The fire was at a property in Upper Church Road, Weston

The fire was at a property in Upper Church Road, Weston - Credit: Google

A discarded cigarette is believed to have caused a house fire in Weston.

Firefighters were called to the scene, in Upper Church Road, at just before 6.30am on Wednesday (July 13) morning.

Crews from Weston and Winscombe attended the scene, an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

"On arrival, crews found a fire involving a shed, wooden walkway and utility room in a three-storey terraced house," they said. 

"With two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, crews used one 45mm jet and two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire. 

"Crews then used thermal imaging cameras and gas monitors to check that the scene was safe."

The cause of the incident was determined to have been accidental, caused by a discarded cigarette, the spokesperson added.

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

See Monster is set to arrive in Weston by sea on Tuesday

See Monster oil rig ON ITS WAY to Weston

Paul Jones

person
The crash was at the junction of Winterstoke Road and Byron Road in Weston

Biker taken to hospital after Weston crash

Paul Jones

person
FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

Bus fares in Weston to increase next week

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Ian Parker inspects the poor quality of roads on the Bournville estate. 

North Somerset Council

Council promises to fix 'dangerous' Bournville roads as repair saga...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon