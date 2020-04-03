Advanced search

‘Do the right thing’ by using right services, says CCG

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 April 2020

Clevedon School has thanked the NHS

Clevedon School has thanked the NHS

Archant

Residents in North Somerset are being urged to ‘do the right thing’ by using the right health services for their needs.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG has advised people to avoid A&E for all but serious or life-threatening emergencies.

These include loss of consciousness, acute confused state and fits that are not stopping, breathing difficulties, severe allergic reactions, severe bleeding that cannot be stopped and severe burns or scalds.

This will allow hospitals to focus on the patients who need them the most.

People with minor injuries such as sprains, cuts or burns are being asked to go to their local minor injury unit for help, while those with minor illnesses are asked to contact their GP.

Minor injuries include conditions that can be self-treated or are uncomplicated and do not require further investigations.

Coughs are also classified as minor illness, although people with potential coronavirus symptoms including a new, continuous cough or high temperature should use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.

CCG medical director Dr Martin Jones said: “The Covid-19 outbreak presents an unprecedented challenge to local health and care services and we have to make sure hospitals are free to focus on the patients who need them most.

“Most people already know A&E isn’t the best place for minor injuries or illnesses and at this time it’s absolutely vital people heed this advice and take these conditions to their GP or local minor injury unit first.

“MIUs are available 12 hours a day including weekends, and we’ve put in place extra staffing resources to make sure people continue to be seen promptly.

“Local GPs will also be using phone and digital consultations to make sure they can see the maximum number of patients.

“Staff in MIUs and GP practices are doing a fantastic job to support our hospitals and I know we can count on members of the public to help by using the right services for their needs.”

People are also being reminded to contact NHS 111, at any time, for immediate help with urgent but non-emergency conditions.

If you’re not sure whether it’s an emergency, contact NHS 111.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases as UK sees biggest increase in deaths

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

‘Ghost town’ concerns as jewellery chain departs

H. Samuel in Weston's High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Man cleans ATMs, parking meters and shop fronts for free in North Somerset

Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases as UK sees biggest increase in deaths

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

‘Ghost town’ concerns as jewellery chain departs

H. Samuel in Weston's High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Man cleans ATMs, parking meters and shop fronts for free in North Somerset

Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Do the right thing’ by using right services, says CCG

Clevedon School has thanked the NHS

Wessex Learning Trust welcomes four Cheddar Valley schools into fold

Chief Executive Wessex Learning Trust, Gavin Ball.Picture: WLT

Picture Past: Seaside scuffles and a lucky escape.

Wednesday, April 1st, but there is no catch in this picture. Weston was enveloped in a brief snowstorm. It was quickly followed by sunny skies. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Council warns against visiting homes to protect vulnerable

North Somerset Council supports more than 1,500 home care workers in the district.

Final rugby tables revealed

Weston 1st XV face the camera (pic Josh Thomas)
Drive 24