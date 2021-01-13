Vacant care home to be transformed into seafront flats

Published: 10:00 AM January 13, 2021

A developer has been granted planning permission to turn the vacant care home into flats. - Credit: John Crockford-Hawley

Work to turn two vacant buildings on the seafront into apartments is due to start in eight weeks.

The former Madeira Lodge Residential Care Home, in Birnbeck Road, has been vacant for a number of years, attracting vandals and squatters.

Nicholas Morley Architects Ltd has been granted permission to build 26 residential flats on the site.

Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, North Somerset councillor for Hillside Ward and the authority’s heritage and regeneration champion, said: “Despite current Covid-related, issues I'm pleased to say it now looks as though success is on the horizon and work is expected to start in about eight weeks once pre-commencement planning conditions are discharged.

“In the meantime, there is public concern about site rubbish. I've taken up this matter and am assured site clearance will take place this week.”

“It's encouraging to have developers trying hard to use existing Victorian properties for new uses without resorting to the easier option of demolition and newbuild.

"I'm sure many of us will be watching this site with interest, hoping it will add a touch of optimism to our future prospects as we try to create a more positive outlook.”