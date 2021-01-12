Thousands to get jabs at Ashton Gate as stadium opens for vaccinations

Published: 8:17 AM January 12, 2021

Vaccinations have started at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium.

The vaccination centre will support work already being carried out by hospitals and GP surgeries across North Somerset.

Thousands of people are set to be vaccinated at the centre each day, with the focus on people over 80 and frontline health and care staff.

Dr Tim Whittlestone, clinical lead for the NHS vaccination programme in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire, said: “We are delighted to be able to take the next step in our vaccination roll-out by opening the Ashton Gate facility and welcoming people for their jabs.

“Once fully operational, staff at the facility will be able to vaccinate thousands of people each day, building on the outstanding work our local GP services and hospitals have been doing over recent weeks to ensure our most vulnerable people receive the vaccine.

"Although the introduction of the centre is a welcome boost in the face of rising Covid-19 cases, our hospitals and staff are facing significant pressures and we must each take a personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this deadly virus. Please continue to follow national lockdown guidance, and remember hands, face, space when you do leave home.”

People who book in to a vaccine centre will be greeted by volunteers who will register them when they arrive. Bookings are staggered to allow social distancing.

They will receive a health status check and a pre-vaccination assessment before they have their jab and then be observed for 15 minutes. The process should take well under an hour.

The mass rollout of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine began at GP surgeries last week.

The Oxford vaccine makes it easier to protect care home residents and those who are housebound, as it does not need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures like the Pfizer vaccine and can be transported more easily.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSSG) has confirmed there will be a GP practice vaccination centre up and running in every neighbourhood by the end of this week - 19 sites in total.

In North Somerset, vaccinations are already being carried out at Riverbank Medical Centre, in Weston, Pudding Pie Lane Surgery, in Langford, Brockway Medical Centre, in Nailsea, and Portishead Medical Centre.

The NHS is asking people to wait for their surgeries to contact them.

To find out more about local vaccinations, log on to bnssghealthiertogether.org.uk/covid-19-mass-vaccination/



