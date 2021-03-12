Valley Fest to return this summer

Published: 3:00 PM March 12, 2021 Updated: 7:42 AM March 15, 2021

The organisers of Valley Fest have announced that the festival has been rescheduled to this summer.

The family festival, which was originally due to take place last July, will be rescheduled to July 30 to August 1 on the grounds of safety.

Valley Fest is held alongside Chew Valley Lake. It has become one of the fastest-growing family events in the region: the view is spectacular, the headliners are huge, the food is local and it all takes place on Luke Hasell’s organic farm.

Travis, Goldfrapp, Beans On Toast, Eva Lazarus, Deacon Blue and The Cuban Brothers will play at the summer event. There will also be chef demonstrations, workshops, comedy and talks for all the family to enjoy.

The majority of acts booked for the original festival will be appearing at this year’s event. A full line-up announcement will be made later in the year.

Festival founder, Luke Hasell, said: “Rescheduling has meant we have had even more time to plan for the best Valley Fest anyone has ever seen.

"The pandemic has shone a much-needed light on the importance of resilient local supply chains and the vital role that our farmers and local food producers play in keeping us well-fed.

"There is an opportunity to take a fresh-look at how we can create a landmark event, which leaves visitors informed, inspired and hungry to learn more about the kind of food and farming we’re going to need in the future.

"Now, more than ever, the general public are looking for fun, convivial ways to live more sustainably and Valley Fest is well placed to do that.”

Valley Fest was started with the aim of helping to connect people to the producers behind their food, understanding the importance of healthy soil and showcasing the best chefs and producers in the South West.

The festival is held in the fields neighbouring The Community Farm, which provides organic vegetable boxes to around 900 customers in the area.

Tickets, priced £155, are available by logging on to www.valleyfest.co.uk/tickets