'Substantial amount' of 'valuable' jewellery taken from woman's home in Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:52 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 10 January 2020

Police have released an e-fit impression of the man they wish to speak to.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man is wanted for questioning by police after a 'substantial amount' of 'valuable' jewellery was taken from a woman's home in Weston.

The burglary took place at a house in Clifton Road on January 6 at around 2.45-3pm.

The woman was distracted from the theft of a safe in her home, which contained her jewellery, by a man who knocked on her front door.

He claimed his son had thrown a set of keys into her garden and asked if he could go in the house to collect them.

She then heard shouting and the man ran down the garden path and jumped into a dark coloured car in a road outside the home, which had two male passengers inside it.

They were both wearing balaclavas.

A neighbour of the woman then told her she had been burgled.

She checked an upstairs bedroom and discovered a safe containing valuable jewellery had been taken after the incident.

Police are keen to hear from people who were in the area around the time of the distraction burglary, who may have seen the car or the three men, and have information to help its enquiries into the incident.

Police have released an e-fit picture of the man they want to question in connection with the incident.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit at the scene earlier this week.

People who recognise the man in the e-fit picture are being asked to contact the force on 101 and quote reference number 522000396.

