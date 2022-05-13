Van destroyed by fire on busy village route
Published: 3:19 PM May 13, 2022
- Credit: Clevedon Fire Station
A van was completely destroyed by fire on a busy Yatton road this morning.
Two fire crews from Clevedon were sent to the scene, in North End, Yatton, at around 10.30am.
A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"Crews then cleared the roadway before allowing it to be reopened," they added.