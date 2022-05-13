Van destroyed by fire on busy village route

The van was completely destroyed by fire - Credit: Clevedon Fire Station

A van was completely destroyed by fire on a busy Yatton road this morning.

Two fire crews from Clevedon were sent to the scene, in North End, Yatton, at around 10.30am.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"Crews then cleared the roadway before allowing it to be reopened," they added.

Firefighters tackled the blaze, in North End, Yatton - Credit: Clevedon Fire Station



