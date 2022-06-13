Van destroyed by fire in Somerset village

Two crews were sent to the scene, in Mark - Credit: Archant

Firefighters tackled a van blaze over the weekend.

A crew from Burnham on Sea was sent to Mark at 3.25pm on Sunday (June 12) after reports from the public of the van fire.

"Once on scene crews confirmed van well alight and fire was spreading to hedgerows so they requested a second pump," said a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

"Once the second appliance was on scene, crews were making efforts to extinguish using two breathing apparatus and one main jet and police arrived on scene and assisted with traffic management."

Crews confirmed the fire was extinguished and the van was 100% damaged by fire.

The fire was deemed as accidential.