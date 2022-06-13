News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Van destroyed by fire in Somerset village

person

Paul Jones

Published: 7:38 AM June 13, 2022
NDG-FIRE-ENGINE-LEAVING-BASE

Two crews were sent to the scene, in Mark - Credit: Archant

Firefighters tackled a van blaze over the weekend.

A crew from Burnham on Sea was sent to Mark at 3.25pm on Sunday (June 12) after reports from the public of the van fire.

"Once on scene crews confirmed van well alight and fire was spreading to hedgerows so they requested a second pump," said a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

"Once the second appliance was on scene, crews were making efforts to extinguish using two breathing apparatus and one main jet and police arrived on scene and assisted with traffic management."

Crews confirmed the fire was extinguished and the van was 100% damaged by fire. 

The fire was deemed as accidential.

Burnham News
Somerset News

Don't Miss

Planned gas infrastructure works is set to cause disruption on Searle Crescent and Warne Road in Weston.

North Somerset Council

Busy work routes in Weston to face month-long disruption from next week

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Billie Jarvis with her winning design for Super-Truro

11-year-old settles 100-year-old railway debate at Weston shopping centre

Paul Jones

person
Police are keen to trace these people after the incident at Marine Lake in Clevedon

Boy injured after being chased by dog at North Somerset beauty spot

Paul Jones

person
The pair were handed prison time.

Weston Scoutmaster jailed for 16 years after abusing boys

Paul Jones

person