Thousands of camper vans head to the beach for annual VanWest festival

Thousands of Volkswagen campervans headed to Brean for the annual VanWest festival Picture: Andrew Thompson Andrew Thompson

Thousands of camper vans descended on a Somerset beach for one of the biggest enthusiast gatherings in the country.

Now in its 14th year, the annual VanWest festival saw more than 6,000 Volkswagen Camper Vans head to Brean over the weekend, with 400 vehicles taking to the beach over the weekend.

The festival at Warren Farm Holiday Centre featured live music, fun fair rides, and more than 150 trade stalls.

Organiser Jimmer Northcott said: "It was a fantastic weekend, I couldn't have asked for any better.

"We got lucky with the weather again, and we are really lucky to be able to hold the event in such a wonderful place.

"I don't think there are any other camper shows held at a five-star camp site."

Mr Northcott said they would be back next year bigger and better than ever.

He said: "We are not the biggest yet but we are getting there."

Thousands of Volkswagen campervans headed to Brean for the annual VanWest festival Picture: Andrew Thompson Thousands of Volkswagen campervans headed to Brean for the annual VanWest festival Picture: Andrew Thompson

