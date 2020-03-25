Asda van burned out by vandals

The Asda van was dumped and set fire to on Warne Road. Picture: Doug Stevens Archant

Vandals stole and deliberately set fire to a supermarket delivery van.

Crews raced to extinguish the Asda delievery van which had been dumped in Warne Road, Weston, and set it ablaze at just before 4.50am, on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, police had been called to an attempted break in at the Phillips Road Asda, and two men had been seen ‘making off’ after the shops alarm sounded.

An Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews used breathing apparatus and one high pressure hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman added: “At about 1.50am police were called to an attempt to break into an Asda store in Phillips Road through the fire door.

“Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 5220059573.”

An Asda Spokesman said: “We are assisting the police with their enquiries and would like to reassure our customers that this will not affect the grocery home shopping service in this area.”