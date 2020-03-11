Advanced search

Hutton villagers devastated after floral displays trashed by vandals

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 March 2020

Volunteers clearing up the mess left by vandals knocking over Hutton in Bloom planters. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Volunteers clearing up the mess left by vandals knocking over Hutton in Bloom planters. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Villagers have been left devastated after 'beautiful' floral displays were smashed by vandals.

Vandals have targetted the flower displays in HuttonVandals have targetted the flower displays in Hutton

A number of the Hutton In Bloom winter flower displays were overturned and trashed in the early hours of Monday morning.

Displays located from the primary school, in Main Road, through to Hutton Hill were attacked by the culprits.

Cllr Mark Perry, from Hutton in Bloom, took to the streets with a half a dozen volunteers to clean up the mess on Tuesday.

He said: 'We've gone and cleared the mess, there's still a lot of work to do. Some of the handmade displays have been trashed.

Vandals have smashed and overturned displaysVandals have smashed and overturned displays

'It's going to cost a lot of money and time to handmake the displays.

'We are proud of our village. People go out of their way to drive through Hutton because it looks very nice.

'This is a village that looks after its appearance and for someone to do that to our village, it's devastating to us.'

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

Special schools open shop in town centre

Sovereign Centre. Baytree School pupils and staff running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

Special schools open shop in town centre

Sovereign Centre. Baytree School pupils and staff running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Hutton villagers devastated after floral displays trashed by vandals

Volunteers clearing up the mess left by vandals knocking over Hutton in Bloom planters. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Frustrated villagers left at ‘risk of flooding’ as ‘depressing’ development continues

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Irish comedican to bring new show to Weston this autumn

Jason Byrne is coming to Weston this autumn

Weston’s strangest seaside attraction set for summer return

National Refuse Championships 2019
Drive 24