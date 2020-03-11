Hutton villagers devastated after floral displays trashed by vandals

Volunteers clearing up the mess left by vandals knocking over Hutton in Bloom planters. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Villagers have been left devastated after 'beautiful' floral displays were smashed by vandals.

A number of the Hutton In Bloom winter flower displays were overturned and trashed in the early hours of Monday morning.

Displays located from the primary school, in Main Road, through to Hutton Hill were attacked by the culprits.

Cllr Mark Perry, from Hutton in Bloom, took to the streets with a half a dozen volunteers to clean up the mess on Tuesday.

He said: 'We've gone and cleared the mess, there's still a lot of work to do. Some of the handmade displays have been trashed.

'It's going to cost a lot of money and time to handmake the displays.

'We are proud of our village. People go out of their way to drive through Hutton because it looks very nice.

'This is a village that looks after its appearance and for someone to do that to our village, it's devastating to us.'