Volunteers needed to welcome Ukrainian refugees

Voluntary Action North Somerset (VANS) is calling on residents to help it welcome Ukrainian refugees arriving at Bristol Airport. - Credit: VANS

A North Somerset charity has called for volunteers to help refugees arriving from Ukraine at Bristol Airport.

Voluntary Action North Somerset (VANS) will hold a welcome point inside the airport's terminal with information on where they can seek support in the district.

The project's lead claims the stand welcomes up to 100 refugees a day fleeing Ukraine.

Kirsty Staunton said: “We have seen a gradual increase in Ukrainian refugees arriving at Bristol Airport since we first set up the Welcome Point Information Desk - going from 30 - 40 a day to 80-100 a day currently.

"Because flights are arriving early morning and late at night, we need volunteers at some very odd times, but our volunteers have been absolutely amazing."

Some VANS volunteers have opened their homes to those in need but Kirsty is aware not all who want to help can do this.

She added: "Some, who are unable to host refugees, felt supporting families at the Welcome Point was a good way to help and seeing the joy on the refugees' faces when they are greeted by their host families who are giving them hope beyond the trauma they have experienced in their own country, can be very emotional.”

For more information and to register as a volunteer, visit www.voluntary-action-north-somerset.teamkinetic.co.uk/volunteers/opportunity/10187640



