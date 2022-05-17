News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Volunteers needed to welcome Ukrainian refugees

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:38 AM May 17, 2022
VANS

Voluntary Action North Somerset (VANS) is calling on residents to help it welcome Ukrainian refugees arriving at Bristol Airport. - Credit: VANS

A North Somerset charity has called for volunteers to help refugees arriving from Ukraine at Bristol Airport.

Voluntary Action North Somerset (VANS) will hold a welcome point inside the airport's terminal with information on where they can seek support in the district.

The project's lead claims the stand welcomes up to 100 refugees a day fleeing Ukraine.

Kirsty Staunton said: “We have seen a gradual increase in Ukrainian refugees arriving at Bristol Airport since we first set up the Welcome Point Information Desk - going from 30 - 40 a day to 80-100 a day currently.

"Because flights are arriving early morning and late at night, we need volunteers at some very odd times, but our volunteers have been absolutely amazing."

Some VANS volunteers have opened their homes to those in need but Kirsty is aware not all who want to help can do this.

She added: "Some, who are unable to host refugees, felt supporting families at the Welcome Point was a good way to help and seeing the joy on the refugees' faces when they are greeted by their host families who are giving them hope beyond the trauma they have experienced in their own country, can be very emotional.”

For more information and to register as a volunteer, visit www.voluntary-action-north-somerset.teamkinetic.co.uk/volunteers/opportunity/10187640


Bristol Airport
South West
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Don't Miss

How to book tickets for Weston's Oktoberfest.

Unlicensed security guard fined over Oktoberfest work

Paul Jones

person
The entrance to Homestead Park in Wookey Hole

Plan for nine homes near tourist attraction refused

Daniel Mumby

Logo Icon
North Somerset Council leader, Don Davies

North Somerset Council

Council leader resigns from role

Carrington Walker

person
Weston Super Mare Air ShowThe Red ArrowsPhotographer - Jon KentReporters name:Copyright -

Weston Air Festival

Red Arrows promise 'exciting and different' routine for Weston Air Festival

Carrington Walker

person