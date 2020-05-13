Advanced search

Free online prep for adult social-care qualification

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 May 2020

Varsity Training is offering people a free Preparing to Work in Adult Social Care qualification.Picture: Varsity training

Varsity Training is offering people a free Preparing to Work in Adult Social Care qualification.Picture: Varsity training

Varsity Training

Varsity Training is offering people a free Preparing to Work in Adult Social Care qualification.

The healthcare training provider in Weston is giving 1,000 people the opportunity to train who are unemployed, volunteers or those new to working in adult social care across the district.

The course is based online, and, upon its completion, learners will be awarded the nationally recognised certificate in Preparing to Work in Adult Social Care by educational institute City and Guilds.

Project lead Richard Clark said: “We are extremely excited to launch this project, and the need for adult social care workers continues to rise at a time when the system supporting that care is rapidly and significantly changing.”

The first course enrolments will start next month. For an application form, contact Varsity Training through social media channels, or by emailing enquiries@varsitytraining.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bones discovered on cliff side

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust

Council to discuss transition from lockdown arrangements

Most Read

Bones discovered on cliff side

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust

Council to discuss transition from lockdown arrangements

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston head professional Ben Lock looking to help golfers improve

Ben Lock is the head PGA professional at Weston Golf Club

Council urge visitors to ‘please stay away’ as lockdown restrictions eased

North Somerset Council are urging visitors to stay away following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Plans to build second school site revealed

Baytree School at Locking Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Coronavirus: Buttler coming to terms with return

England's Jos Buttler

Free online prep for adult social-care qualification

Varsity Training is offering people a free Preparing to Work in Adult Social Care qualification.Picture: Varsity training
Drive 24