Free online prep for adult social-care qualification
PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 May 2020
Varsity Training
Varsity Training is offering people a free Preparing to Work in Adult Social Care qualification.
The healthcare training provider in Weston is giving 1,000 people the opportunity to train who are unemployed, volunteers or those new to working in adult social care across the district.
The course is based online, and, upon its completion, learners will be awarded the nationally recognised certificate in Preparing to Work in Adult Social Care by educational institute City and Guilds.
Project lead Richard Clark said: “We are extremely excited to launch this project, and the need for adult social care workers continues to rise at a time when the system supporting that care is rapidly and significantly changing.”
The first course enrolments will start next month. For an application form, contact Varsity Training through social media channels, or by emailing enquiries@varsitytraining.co.uk
