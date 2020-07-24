Advanced search

Vehicle causes damage to Weston shops

PUBLISHED: 18:27 24 July 2020

A vehicle has damaged two shops in Weston. Picture: Gavin Morris

A vehicle has damaged two shops in Weston. Picture: Gavin Morris

Gavin Morris

A vehicle has caused damage to two shops in Weston today (Friday).

A vehicle has damaged two shops in Weston. Picture: Gavin MorrisA vehicle has damaged two shops in Weston. Picture: Gavin Morris

The Lock and Key Shop and Solo hairdressers in Meadow Street have both sustained damage after the incident this morning.

Police closed the road at the junction with Orchard Place at around 12.30pm to carry out its investigation.

Owner of The Lock and Key Shop, Gavin Morris, said: “I came into the shop this morning and heard the alarm, I opened the doors and then I saw the mess.

“I tried opening the shutters, which were clasped shut and wouldn’t open.

A vehicle has damaged two shops in Weston. Picture: Gavin MorrisA vehicle has damaged two shops in Weston. Picture: Gavin Morris

“After we reviewed our CCTV, we saw the incident happened at around 5.30am.”

Gavin’s wife added that the shop sign was damaged last year by a similar incident, and the pair have asked North Somerset Council to stop sending lorries down Meadow Street to better protect their business.

The shop has been in Meadow Street for seven years and has traded in the area for 19 years.

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We received a call from a member of the public at 8.20am today (Friday) to say two buildings in Meadow Street in Weston had sustained damage overnight – believed to have been caused by a vehicle.

A vehicle has damaged two shops in Weston. Picture: Gavin MorrisA vehicle has damaged two shops in Weston. Picture: Gavin Morris

“We attended and closed the road at the junction with Orchard Place until approximately 12.30pm.

“Enquiries are continuing.

“Anyone with information can report it on 101 and quote log number 197 of July 24.”

North Somerset Council has been approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Body of Scott Cook found five years after disappearance

Scott Cook went missing in Weston on April 25, 2015.

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Man dies in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred in Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Most Read

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Body of Scott Cook found five years after disappearance

Scott Cook went missing in Weston on April 25, 2015.

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Man dies in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred in Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s Bartlett ‘looking forward’ to first training session in five months

Scott Bartlett after Weston's 2-1 win at Dorchester Town in The Seagulls game before the Coronavirus pandemic. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Meet Uphill Badminton Club’s strongest ever female player - Ellie Jewell

Ellie Jewell started with Uphill Badminton Club at the age of eight and has gone to be one of the club's most successful players.

Congresbury’s game at Downend will be a ‘great challenge’ says Richardson

Jack Richardson scored an unbeaten 51 from 54 deliveries for Congresbury in their three wicket victory over Weston.

Somerset learn Bob Willis Trophy fixtures

A general view of the Cooper Associates County ground at Taunton (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Wrington Redhill manager White feeling confident ahead of new season

Wrington Redhill face the camera