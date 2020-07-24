Vehicle causes damage to Weston shops

A vehicle has damaged two shops in Weston. Picture: Gavin Morris Gavin Morris

A vehicle has caused damage to two shops in Weston today (Friday).

The Lock and Key Shop and Solo hairdressers in Meadow Street have both sustained damage after the incident this morning.

Police closed the road at the junction with Orchard Place at around 12.30pm to carry out its investigation.

Owner of The Lock and Key Shop, Gavin Morris, said: “I came into the shop this morning and heard the alarm, I opened the doors and then I saw the mess.

“I tried opening the shutters, which were clasped shut and wouldn’t open.

“After we reviewed our CCTV, we saw the incident happened at around 5.30am.”

Gavin’s wife added that the shop sign was damaged last year by a similar incident, and the pair have asked North Somerset Council to stop sending lorries down Meadow Street to better protect their business.

The shop has been in Meadow Street for seven years and has traded in the area for 19 years.

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We received a call from a member of the public at 8.20am today (Friday) to say two buildings in Meadow Street in Weston had sustained damage overnight – believed to have been caused by a vehicle.

“We attended and closed the road at the junction with Orchard Place until approximately 12.30pm.

“Enquiries are continuing.

“Anyone with information can report it on 101 and quote log number 197 of July 24.”

North Somerset Council has been approached for comment.