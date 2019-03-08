Advanced search

Cricket World Cup winner visits Somerset primary school

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 October 2019

England cricketer Jos Buttler with young members of Wedmore Cricket Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

England's World Cup-winning vice-captain received an award in recognition of his success on the cricket field this summer.

Jos Buttler, who grew up in Wedmore, shared his experience of winning the World Cup when invited back to the village on Tuesday evening by Wedmore Playing Fields Association.

Youngsters got to pose questions to one of England's brightest stars as well.

The wicketkeeper was also presented with a special award by the chairman of Somerset County Council Nigel Taylor in recognition of winning the World Cup.

Jos said: "This award means a lot to me.

"It's been a huge summer for the England team and hopefully it's encouraged lots of youngsters to take up the game."

Cllr Taylor speaking about Jos, said: "He is a fantastic example of how far talent, hard work and dedication can take you. We're very proud of him."

