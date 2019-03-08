Victim attacks armed offender with hammer during robbery

The incident happened in Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare. Picture; Google (stock image) Google

A man attacked an armed robber with a hammer after two men tried to force their way into his home in Weston-super-Mare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim, aged 26, was at his home in Walliscote Road when two unknown men knocked on his door at around 7.30pm on Monday.

Both men were carrying weapons - a machete and a claw hammer - and they tried to force their way in to the property.

The victim used a hammer to defend himself and struck one of the offenders in the head with it before escaping to a neighbour's house where he called the police.

As he left the house, the victim was hit in the back of the head with a machete, causing minor injuries.

The offenders stole items from the property before leaving the scene in a white BMW.

The first suspect is white, around 40 years old, gaunt in the face, with grey wispy hair and almost bald.

He is believed to be of average build, around 5ft 9-10ins tall and was wearing a navy blue or black zip-up jacket with navy blue jeans.

He was clean shaven and spoke with a local accent.

The second suspect was also white, aged between 20 and 26 years old, about 6ft and of very thin build.

He was wearing a black beanie hat with a black scarf across his face, a black hooded top, navy blue tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a rucksack.

Police are urging anyone who saw two men matching these descriptions, the white BMW leaving the scene or have any information which could help with the inquiry, to call 101 and quote reference number 5219244083.