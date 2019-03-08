Advanced search

Latest The New European

Victim attacks armed offender with hammer during robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:30 25 October 2019

The incident happened in Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare. Picture; Google (stock image)

The incident happened in Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare. Picture; Google (stock image)

Google

A man attacked an armed robber with a hammer after two men tried to force their way into his home in Weston-super-Mare.

The victim, aged 26, was at his home in Walliscote Road when two unknown men knocked on his door at around 7.30pm on Monday.

Both men were carrying weapons - a machete and a claw hammer - and they tried to force their way in to the property.

The victim used a hammer to defend himself and struck one of the offenders in the head with it before escaping to a neighbour's house where he called the police.

As he left the house, the victim was hit in the back of the head with a machete, causing minor injuries.

The offenders stole items from the property before leaving the scene in a white BMW.

The first suspect is white, around 40 years old, gaunt in the face, with grey wispy hair and almost bald.

He is believed to be of average build, around 5ft 9-10ins tall and was wearing a navy blue or black zip-up jacket with navy blue jeans.

He was clean shaven and spoke with a local accent.

The second suspect was also white, aged between 20 and 26 years old, about 6ft and of very thin build.

He was wearing a black beanie hat with a black scarf across his face, a black hooded top, navy blue tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a rucksack.

Police are urging anyone who saw two men matching these descriptions, the white BMW leaving the scene or have any information which could help with the inquiry, to call 101 and quote reference number 5219244083.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Tindle: Weston to stick together in FA Trophy tie at AFC Totton

Weston during their 3-2 win over Tiverton Town.

Victim attacks armed offender with hammer during robbery

The incident happened in Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare. Picture; Google (stock image)

Weston Writer’s Nights to encourage budding authors

Jasmine who is setting up Weston Writers Nights for creative writers in the town at Loves Café, West Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WIN tickets to dance show at Blakehay Theatre

Tap Into The Grid. Picture: Tentacle Tribe Dance Company

Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset

Heavy rain will descend on North Somerset this weekend.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists