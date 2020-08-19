Advanced search

Mayor attends service to mark 75th anniversary of the day the war ended

PUBLISHED: 16:26 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 19 August 2020

The Weston mayor was among those who attended a service to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day at the war memorial in Grove Park.

The service was conducted by the Royal British Legion (RBL) chaplain, the Rev Ian Girling, and wreaths were laid by the mayor, Cllr Mark Canniford, and representatives from HMS Flying Fox and Weston branches of the RBL and RAF Association.

A service of remembrance was also held at the cenotaph in Yatton to mark the occasion.

VJ Day on August 15 marks the surrender of Japan’s forces, which effectively ended World War Two.

Speaking on behalf of Yatton RBL, Chris Holloway, said: “Despite the weather it was a very touching morning, sadness to remember the fallen, but joy for those who were able to return to their homes and families 75 years ago.

“The feelings and hopes of those who gathered were that we should never have to suffer war again.”

