WATCH: Boris Johnson on Weston General Hospital and Brexit

PUBLISHED: 00:01 29 June 2019

Prime Minister hopeful Boris Johnson in Somerset this afternoon. Picture: Sam Frost

Weston Mercury

Boris Johnson has told the Mercury he wants to 'unite the party and country', during a visit to Somerset.

The Conservative Party leadership candidate stopped off in Highbridge yesterday (Friday) to visit pupils and staff at The King Alfred School Academy.

Mr Johnson, who is up against Jeremy Hunt in the contest, again vowed to take the UK out of the European Union.

He said: "We need to deliver Brexit.

"Whatever you think about that great project we need to get it over the line by October 31 and we need to unite the party and country."

On the subject of Weston General Hospital, and the proposed closure of its A&E being closed overnight permanently, Mr Johnson said it was 'very, very important' the NHS is properly funded.

He told the Mercury he wanted to see the £20billion pumped into the NHS make a difference on the frontline.

Weston Area Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, has stated the 'temporary' closure of A&E at night was introduced in July 2017 because of staff shortages, not finances.

MORE: Doctor answers YOUR questions on proposed changes to health services in Weston-super-Mare.

The Save Weston A&E campaign is planning a march and rally on July 6 to mark two years since the department was closed form 10pm-8am daily.

