VIDEO: Car rescued from Brean beach mud

A car had to be rescued after getting stuck in the mud on Brean beach on Sunday.

A crew from BARB search and rescue were called out to free the Volkswagan Polo after the beach warden alerted the Coastguard at 2.50pm.

The two occupants of the vehicle – a couple from Bristol who have not been named – came into difficulties after the car’s wheels sank into the mud and the car became stranded about half a mile down the beach.

Volunteers from BARB soon arrived and towed the car to safety before the tide came in.

The driver of the Polo thanked the volunteers and the beach Warden for rescuing him and his partner.

He said: “I have only had the car three days, so it was a heart-stopping moment when it got stuck with the sea close by.

“I felt embarrassed to need rescuing, but I can’t thank the volunteers enough. They really were marvellous.”