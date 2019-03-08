Advanced search

WATCH: Weston Police Station demolition completed

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 June 2019

The old Weston Police Station nearly completely demolished. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The old Weston Police Station nearly completely demolished. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

The demolition of Weston's old town centre police station has been completed.

The process included removing asbestos, taking out fixtures and disconnecting utilities.

Contractors also took down the link to the former magistrates' court, which has been used for Heritage Action Zone open days.

The station will be replaced with a block of high-quality apartments with two to three bedrooms.

North Somerset Council leader Don Davies said: "The completed demolition will enable the council to move forward with ideas to breathe new life into this area.

Weston's police station is being demolished bit-by-bit. Picture: North Somerset CouncilWeston's police station is being demolished bit-by-bit. Picture: North Somerset Council

"This approach not only recycles the materials but saves the council money."

The police relocated to their new station on the Weston Gateway Business Park near junction 21 of the M5.

