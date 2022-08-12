See Monster viewing platform to open next week

People will get the chance to watch the See Monster art installation being built from next week.

The 33m decommissioned North Sea platform is part of the national Unboxed: Creativity in the UK festival that was due to open last month, and will be displayed at the Tropicana in Weston.

A hold-up in acquiring international licenses saw its arrival delayed by more than two months. The 450-tonne platform was finally craned onto its legs in July.

As part of the project, which hopes to 'redefine conversations on climate change,' a 10-metre waterfall, solar trees, and planted garden will feature once it is completed, organisers New Substance said.

From Monday (August 15), people will now get the chance to watch the building work unfold from 10am to 4pm, everyday.

A spokesperson for New Substance, said: "Dates and times may vary so please check @seemonsteruk before you visit.

"Access to the platform will be through the Bay Café entrance. The platform is fully accessible."

Organisers had hoped to open See Monster for the bank holiday on August 29, but no work other than that of a structural and safety nature has yet been completed.

This leaves little more than two weeks to install the gadgetry and suchlike.