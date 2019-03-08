Village pub wins second place in regional competition

Owners of the Old Inn in Hutton John and Carol Hayes with manager Leo Dunkley and the runners up award for South West Britain in Bloom - Best Public House. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Hutton pub has received a runner-up award in the South West In Bloom competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Old Inn, in Main Road, received the Shaun Cregon trophy for having one of the best decorated pub.

First prize was won by the Griffin Inn, in Newquay.

South West In Bloom is one of 18 regions which make up for Britain In Bloom.

John Hayes, who owns the pub, said he is proud the pub won the award.

He said: "We're very proud to have won the award and we have placed it in the window in the dining room for all to see.

"Everyone in the village was very pleased and happy.

"If it wasn't for Mark Perry and his wife making sure the flowers were watered properly, it wouldn't have come together as it did.

"The reason we won is because of the hard work and dedication by everyone involved."