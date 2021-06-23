Scores enjoy village scarecrow trail based on TV characters

Published: 8:31 AM June 23, 2021

Mr Bean, Sonic the Hedgehog and Bananas in Pyjamas were just some of the colourful characters on display in the Kewstoke and Sand Bay Scarecrow Trail.

Bananas in Pyjamas. - Credit: Karen Richards

Thirty-five residents took part, along with businesses, scout groups and schools, and scores of people visited the village to take part in the community event.

Hector's House. - Credit: Karen Richards

Annie Taylor, who helps to organise the trail, said the event was a huge success with huge diversity in entries. She said: “Thank you so much to everyone - organisers, participants and visitors - for this amazing weekend full of surprises, joy, humour, energy, flamboyance, entertainment and creativity. And for putting a smile on everybody's faces.

Countdown. - Credit: Karen Richards

"Even the weather was mostly on our side. A great success. The displays were all brilliant."

SpongeBob SquarePants. - Credit: Karen Richards

“Particular thanks to the parish council for its support, Royal Oak Stores, the Sand Bay Fish and Chips and The Hatch for distributing maps and stickers.”

Sonic the Hedgehog. - Credit: Julie Smee

Hell's Kitchen. - Credit: Karen Richards

Open All Hours. - Credit: Karen Richards

Call the Midwife. - Credit: Karen Richards

Poirot. - Credit: Karen Richards

The pontipines from In the Night Garden. - Credit: Jan Meredith

Bagpuss. - Credit: Karen Richards

Rosie and Jim. - Credit: Kath Bailey



