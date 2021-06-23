News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Scores enjoy village scarecrow trail based on TV characters

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:31 AM June 23, 2021   
Mr Bean scarecrow

Mr Bean. - Credit: Karen Richards

Mr Bean, Sonic the Hedgehog and Bananas in Pyjamas were just some of the colourful characters on display in the Kewstoke and Sand Bay Scarecrow Trail.

Bananas in Pyjamas.

Bananas in Pyjamas. - Credit: Karen Richards

Thirty-five residents took part, along with businesses, scout groups and schools, and scores of people visited the village to take part in the community event. 

Hector's House

Hector's House. - Credit: Karen Richards

Annie Taylor, who helps to organise the trail, said the event was a huge success with huge diversity in entries. She said: “Thank you so much to everyone - organisers, participants and visitors - for this amazing weekend full of surprises, joy, humour, energy, flamboyance, entertainment and creativity. And for putting a smile on everybody's faces. 

Countdown

Countdown. - Credit: Karen Richards

"Even the weather was mostly on our side. A great success. The displays were all brilliant."

SpongeBob

SpongeBob SquarePants. - Credit: Karen Richards

“Particular thanks to the parish council for its support, Royal Oak Stores, the Sand Bay Fish and Chips and The Hatch for distributing maps and stickers.” 

Sonic

Sonic the Hedgehog. - Credit: Julie Smee

Scarecrow Trail

Hell's Kitchen. - Credit: Karen Richards

Scarecrow Trail

Open All Hours. - Credit: Karen Richards

Scarecrow Trail

Call the Midwife. - Credit: Karen Richards

Scarecrow trail

Poirot. - Credit: Karen Richards

Scarecrow trail

The pontipines from In the Night Garden. - Credit: Jan Meredith

Scarecrow trail

Bagpuss. - Credit: Karen Richards

Scarecrow trail

Rosie and Jim. - Credit: Kath Bailey


Kewstoke News
North Somerset News
Weston-super-Mare News

