PICTURES: Sports day for village
PUBLISHED: 08:56 19 July 2019
With the longest Wimbledon men's singles final in history, the British Grand Prix and England beating New Zealand to the Cricket World Cup, just, there was plenty of sporting action to enjoy over the weekend.
Kingston Seymour Sports day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
And the sporting fever which took over the country caught on in Kingston Seymour too.
A village sports day was held on Saturday afternoon and a cricket match on Sunday.
Children thoroughly enjoyed racing one another in a number of events at Bulbeck Field.
Some traditional events, such as the long jump, were put on alongside more unconventional races, including hobby horse hurdling.
Kingston Seymour Sports day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Kingston Seymour Sports day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Kingston Seymour Sports day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON