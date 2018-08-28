North Somerset village to host first beer festival

The Wrington Beer Festival is set to come to the village in a few months time. Picture: Neil Phillips Neil Phillips at www.neilphillipsphotography.co.uk

A new two-day beer festival will take place in a few months time – and all of the profits raised will be donated to charity.

The Wrington Beer Festival is set to take place in March, and will only sell alcoholic beverages from breweries across the area.

The event, being hosted at Wrington’s Memorial Hall in Silver Street, will see all of its profits donated to the 1st Burrington and Wrington Scout and Guide Group.

There will be music played by local bands – including rock ensemble Ghost Weed.

The festival will also have more than 20 beers and ciders available to buy from breweries in Wrington, Bristol and Somerset.

Wrington Beer Festival organiser, James Beyer, said: “Now Christmas is well and truly out of the way, we have lots of planning to do to in the lead up to the festival.

“Me and the event’s chairman, Simon Gait, have often sat in the pub together and thought – Wrington needs its own beer festival, it seems like a lot of other villages have them, so why can’t ours?”

James has said there will be guides and explorers from the group to help out on both days with catering for the event.

He continued: “We both have children in the scouts and thought it would be a good thing to do – these groups are always looking for ways to fundraise and I hope the money from the ticket sales will benefit them.

“We are really looking forward to it and we hope this will become an annual event if it’s successful this year.”

Wrington Beer Festival committee chairman, Simon Gait, said: “The festival will be a weekend to remember.

“We will be celebrating the festival with live music and visitors will be treated to a commemorative glass designed by a hugely talented artist from the area, Harry Bunce.”

The duo are hoping to have a selection of 18 beers and four ciders at the festival, with those from the Bristol Beer Factory, Butcombe and the Twisted Oak breweries both in Wrington.

The event will take place on March 8-9 at the hall from 7-11pm on both days, plus noon to 4pm on the final day.

Tickets are available from the Twisted Oak Brewery’s shop, in Iwood Lane, and at www.wringtonbeerfestival.org soon.