Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Somerset village to host first beer festival

PUBLISHED: 18:30 09 January 2019

The Wrington Beer Festival is set to come to the village in a few months time. Picture: Neil Phillips

The Wrington Beer Festival is set to come to the village in a few months time. Picture: Neil Phillips

Neil Phillips at www.neilphillipsphotography.co.uk

A new two-day beer festival will take place in a few months time – and all of the profits raised will be donated to charity.

The Wrington Beer Festival is set to take place in March, and will only sell alcoholic beverages from breweries across the area.

The event, being hosted at Wrington’s Memorial Hall in Silver Street, will see all of its profits donated to the 1st Burrington and Wrington Scout and Guide Group.

There will be music played by local bands – including rock ensemble Ghost Weed.

The festival will also have more than 20 beers and ciders available to buy from breweries in Wrington, Bristol and Somerset.

Wrington Beer Festival organiser, James Beyer, said: “Now Christmas is well and truly out of the way, we have lots of planning to do to in the lead up to the festival.

“Me and the event’s chairman, Simon Gait, have often sat in the pub together and thought – Wrington needs its own beer festival, it seems like a lot of other villages have them, so why can’t ours?”

James has said there will be guides and explorers from the group to help out on both days with catering for the event.

He continued: “We both have children in the scouts and thought it would be a good thing to do – these groups are always looking for ways to fundraise and I hope the money from the ticket sales will benefit them.

“We are really looking forward to it and we hope this will become an annual event if it’s successful this year.”

Wrington Beer Festival committee chairman, Simon Gait, said: “The festival will be a weekend to remember.

“We will be celebrating the festival with live music and visitors will be treated to a commemorative glass designed by a hugely talented artist from the area, Harry Bunce.”

The duo are hoping to have a selection of 18 beers and four ciders at the festival, with those from the Bristol Beer Factory, Butcombe and the Twisted Oak breweries both in Wrington.

The event will take place on March 8-9 at the hall from 7-11pm on both days, plus noon to 4pm on the final day.

Tickets are available from the Twisted Oak Brewery’s shop, in Iwood Lane, and at www.wringtonbeerfestival.org soon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Retailers approached for Sovereign Centre with upgrades being designed

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

#includeImage($article, 225)

School extension plans in Whittlesey raise fears over children’s safety and increase in traffic

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass - injuries are unclear

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

McGregor desperate to find new centre-half – but time is fast running out

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.

Busy start to new year sees Uphill Badminton Club serve up plenty of close contests

Uphill Junior Badminton Club youngsters face the camera

North Somerset village to host first beer festival

The Wrington Beer Festival is set to come to the village in a few months time. Picture: Neil Phillips

New Mendip Vale surgery plans approved by councillors

An update artist's impression of the surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice

Academy wins £50k grant to furnish multi-million-pound science block

Students and staff pictured outside the new science block at Churchill Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists