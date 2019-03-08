Villagers urged to report bikers using old airfield

Haywood Village signs. Archant

Dirt bike riders are using the old airfield as a regular haunt causing a noise nuisance for people living nearby.

The bikers are using the old Weston Airfield as an off-road trail, but it has led to a number of complaints from people living in Haywood Village, Hutton and Locking.

The land is owned by Persimmon Homes Severn Valley which is building 1,650 homes on the site, known as Haywood Village.

Around 900 properties have already been built and the firm has planning permission to build the next 57 homes.

Councillors have asked the housebuilder to put up signs warning people not to use the site as a bike track.

Ciaran Cronnelly, North Somerset councillor for Weston's Winterstoke ward, said: "I am very aware of the problem and I understand this issue has been going on for a while now. Residents are quite right to be frustrated by it.

"I am aware steps are being taken to address this.

"North Somerset Council has been working with the police and with Persimmon Homes and it has been agreed that a sign will be put up making it clear this type of behaviour is prohibited on the land."

Cllr Cronnelly called on affected homeowners to report the antisocial behaviour to the police by calling 101, preferably giving the force a vehicle registration number.

Neighbours have reported dirt bikes and quad bikes tearing across the site during the weekends and evenings.

Cllr Terry Porter, who represents Hutton and Locking for North Somerset Council, said: "We've had a lot of problems with this - it's very noisy.

"As a council we are not able to do anything because it's on private ground.

"We've asked Persimmon to put up a sign and the police to enforce it.

"We're asking people to report it and keep a record of it."

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Severn Valley said it will speak to anybody affected by the issue.

They said: "The motorcyclists are using a public highway running through the development and, therefore, the police have the power to deal with anyone behaving illegally or antisocially.

"We are happy to talk to any residents with concerns."