Villagers enjoy Boxing Day duck race

Banwell Boxing Day duck race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A festive Banwell tradition was enjoyed by a healthy crowd, who lined a river’s wall to cheer on rubber ducks.

The annual duck race was held on Boxing Day, with villagers enjoying a knees-up at The Brewers Arms before hoping their duck was the fastest to navigate the weeds and weir of the River Banwell – with prizes up for grabs.

The event raised much-needed cash for 1st Banwell Scout Group, which has submitted plans to build a new base.

It took 10 minutes for the speediest ducks to reach the finish line at The Bow, with entrants vocally supporting their charges.

After the race was finished, revellers returned to the Brewers and packed the pub to enjoy a night of entertainment including karaoke, which provided plenty of laughs.

