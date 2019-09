PICTURES: Thousands line streets at popular food festival

Gemma Wookey and Mandui Edwards of The Crumpeteers.Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Scores of people flocked to a popular village food and drink festival at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Foodies enjoy Cheddars food festival.Picture: Jeremy Long Foodies enjoy Cheddars food festival.Picture: Jeremy Long

Stalls selling fresh produce and tasty treats from across the county welcomed visitors to the event in Cheddar on Sunday.

Thousands of people lined the streets at Cheddar Gorge, and savoured treats including scotch eggs, steamed puddings and marshmallows.

Foodies also sampled chilli gin, Jacqui's Homemade Sweets, Old Jallop cider and more.

Cheddar Food and Drink Festival returned to the village for its third year, and live music also entertained revellers on the day.

Chop and Chill at Cheddar Food and Drink Festival 2019.Picture: Jeremy Long Chop and Chill at Cheddar Food and Drink Festival 2019.Picture: Jeremy Long

A spokesman for the event said: "To all the amazing stall holders and thousands of visitors who spent the day with us in sunny Cheddar on Sunday, we hope you all enjoyed your day and will be back to visit the village again, because we would love to welcome you back."

Pops Thai Kitchen.Picture: Jeremy Long Pops Thai Kitchen.Picture: Jeremy Long

The Wing Faced Earth Figs band.Picture: Jeremy Long The Wing Faced Earth Figs band.Picture: Jeremy Long

Cheddar Food and Drink Festival 2019.Picture: Jeremy Long Cheddar Food and Drink Festival 2019.Picture: Jeremy Long

Mark Hodgson of Swingin Hot Pizza.Picture: Jeremy Long Mark Hodgson of Swingin Hot Pizza.Picture: Jeremy Long