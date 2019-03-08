PICTURES: Thousands line streets at popular food festival
PUBLISHED: 17:55 11 September 2019
Scores of people flocked to a popular village food and drink festival at the weekend.
Stalls selling fresh produce and tasty treats from across the county welcomed visitors to the event in Cheddar on Sunday.
Thousands of people lined the streets at Cheddar Gorge, and savoured treats including scotch eggs, steamed puddings and marshmallows.
Foodies also sampled chilli gin, Jacqui's Homemade Sweets, Old Jallop cider and more.
Cheddar Food and Drink Festival returned to the village for its third year, and live music also entertained revellers on the day.
A spokesman for the event said: "To all the amazing stall holders and thousands of visitors who spent the day with us in sunny Cheddar on Sunday, we hope you all enjoyed your day and will be back to visit the village again, because we would love to welcome you back."