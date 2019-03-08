Advanced search

PICTURES: Thousands line streets at popular food festival

PUBLISHED: 17:55 11 September 2019

Gemma Wookey and Mandui Edwards of The Crumpeteers.Picture: Jeremy Long

Gemma Wookey and Mandui Edwards of The Crumpeteers.Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Scores of people flocked to a popular village food and drink festival at the weekend.

Foodies enjoy Cheddars food festival.Picture: Jeremy LongFoodies enjoy Cheddars food festival.Picture: Jeremy Long

Stalls selling fresh produce and tasty treats from across the county welcomed visitors to the event in Cheddar on Sunday.

Thousands of people lined the streets at Cheddar Gorge, and savoured treats including scotch eggs, steamed puddings and marshmallows.

Foodies also sampled chilli gin, Jacqui's Homemade Sweets, Old Jallop cider and more.

Cheddar Food and Drink Festival returned to the village for its third year, and live music also entertained revellers on the day.

Chop and Chill at Cheddar Food and Drink Festival 2019.Picture: Jeremy LongChop and Chill at Cheddar Food and Drink Festival 2019.Picture: Jeremy Long

A spokesman for the event said: "To all the amazing stall holders and thousands of visitors who spent the day with us in sunny Cheddar on Sunday, we hope you all enjoyed your day and will be back to visit the village again, because we would love to welcome you back."

Pops Thai Kitchen.Picture: Jeremy LongPops Thai Kitchen.Picture: Jeremy Long

The Wing Faced Earth Figs band.Picture: Jeremy LongThe Wing Faced Earth Figs band.Picture: Jeremy Long

Cheddar Food and Drink Festival 2019.Picture: Jeremy LongCheddar Food and Drink Festival 2019.Picture: Jeremy Long

Mark Hodgson of Swingin Hot Pizza.Picture: Jeremy LongMark Hodgson of Swingin Hot Pizza.Picture: Jeremy Long

Anthony Goodwin of Boulton Spirit.Picture: Jeremy LongAnthony Goodwin of Boulton Spirit.Picture: Jeremy Long

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Netball: Hutton Moor Trailblazers collect trophy

Hutton Moor Trailblazers celebrate

PICTURES: Thousands line streets at popular food festival

Gemma Wookey and Mandui Edwards of The Crumpeteers.Picture: Jeremy Long

Historic buildings in Weston will open their doors to the public this month

The volunteers are looking forward to the Heritage Open Days

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Win tickets to The Sensational 60’s Experience in Weston

The Sensational 60's Experience Show.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists