Villagers scare spirits with pots, pans and sticks during wassail ceremony

PUBLISHED: 16:56 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 23 January 2020

The Rag Morris at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Rag Morris at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Families headed to Hutton on the weekend to join in the annual traditional wassail ceremony.

The Rag Morris at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Rag Morris at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Scores of people blessed orchard trees around the village joined by the green man and the apple maiden.

Attendees, who were encouraged to make noise with pots, pans and sticks during the ceremony to scare off evil spirits who could harm the years apple crop, were treated to music by the Jambo Ceilidh and band Rag Morris Men.

The event, which dates back to the Middle Ages, included a poem being read out, toast hung from trees, and cider being drunk.

To warm up, refreshments were provided at the village hall, in Main Road.

People enjoying Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPeople enjoying Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A raffle to raise money for the Hutton and Dabaso Twinning Association also took place on the day.

The money will go towards providing clean and fresh water for a primary school, in Dabaso, Kenya.

Other villages also held wassails during the weekend.

