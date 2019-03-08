Congresbury residents urged to vote in upcoming village referendum

Villagers are being encouraged to have their say on the neighbourhood development plan. Archant

Villagers in Congesbury are being encouraged to vote in the referendum taking place this month.

The parish council and its steering group will ask whether villagers think North Somerset Council should use their neighbourhood plan

The vote will be held on September 19 at the The Old School Rooms, in Station Road from 7am to 10pm.

It would take effect starting this year until 2036.

The neighbourhood planning steering group and parish council believe the plans will provide a focus for future funds to improve infrastructure and village facilities.

Chairman of the neighbourhood planning steering group, Di Hassan said: "Full support of residents provides a clear message to both potential developers and North Somerset Council on how we'd like our village to change in the next 20 years to enhance and maintain its unique and special character."