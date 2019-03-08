Advanced search

Congresbury residents urged to vote in upcoming village referendum

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 September 2019

Villagers are being encouraged to have their say on the neighbourhood development plan.

Villagers are being encouraged to have their say on the neighbourhood development plan.

Archant

Villagers in Congesbury are being encouraged to vote in the referendum taking place this month.

The parish council and its steering group will ask whether villagers think North Somerset Council should use their neighbourhood plan

The vote will be held on September 19 at the The Old School Rooms, in Station Road from 7am to 10pm.

It would take effect starting this year until 2036.

The neighbourhood planning steering group and parish council believe the plans will provide a focus for future funds to improve infrastructure and village facilities.

Chairman of the neighbourhood planning steering group, Di Hassan said: "Full support of residents provides a clear message to both potential developers and North Somerset Council on how we'd like our village to change in the next 20 years to enhance and maintain its unique and special character."

Most Read

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Knife-point threat lands ‘violent young woman’ in prison

Lauren Barker thretened a weston shopkeeper with a knife. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chip shop closes to make urgent repairs

The Chippy, Highbridge has closed temporarily to address teething issues.Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Knife-point threat lands ‘violent young woman’ in prison

Lauren Barker thretened a weston shopkeeper with a knife. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chip shop closes to make urgent repairs

The Chippy, Highbridge has closed temporarily to address teething issues.Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cheddar’s game today with Sherborne will be ‘tough’ says manager Shaun Potter

Shaun Potter watches on as Cheddar take on Bradfrod Town in the FA Cup

Speedway: Edinburgh 57 Somerset 32

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Congresbury residents urged to vote in upcoming village referendum

Villagers are being encouraged to have their say on the neighbourhood development plan.

WIN: Tickets to see Fleetwood Bac at the Tropicana

Fleetwood Bac will perform at the Tropicana on September 27. Picture: Sonic PR

FA Cup blog: Back on the road . . . back home in Essex

A general view of the ground at Bridge Avenue (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists