Families celebrate Pancake Day with races

PUBLISHED: 14:28 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 06 March 2019

Blagdon pancake day lunch being enjoyed at the village club, in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hungry villagers enjoyed pancake races before tucking into the sweet treats to mark Shrove Tuesday.

St James’ Church in Winscombe invited people in to race around the hall with their pancakes.

Participants showed off their pancake-flipping skills as they raced to the finish line at the hall in Woodborough Road.

Families in Blagdon also lined up ready to compete against their peers in the friendly contest at the village club.

After burning off some energy in the races, families tucked into pancakes served up by volunteers.

Guests could choose from a variety of popular fillings including syrup and lemon and sugar.

The money raised from the Blagdon event will go towards St Andrew’s Church.

