Villagers protest to save green field

Around 120 Congresbury villagers joined a protest on land behind Park and Mulberry Roads on Tuesday evening.

With many carrying home made placards stating “Say No to Park Farm field” the group demonstrated the strength of feeling about the scheme for 90 houses on the field with access planned for Mulberry Road.

CRAG chairman Mary Short summed up the feelings of many residents saying: “Twenty years ago, a planning inspector rejected an application for 25 houses on this site. After pointing out that it would not create a sustainable, residential environment he added: ‘ Furthermore, and of such concern that it overrides all other considerations the development would have a serious adverse effect on the character of Congresbury and the surrounding countryside’.

"What would he say about 90 houses?”

Many residents in the immediate local area have lodged objections to the plan by developers M7 citing reasons including loss of an important leisure facility, loss of important wildlife habitat and gradual urbanisation of Congresbury.

The proposed scheme also contravenes the village Neighbourhood Plan which was formulated by the Parish Council to identify sites suitable for development and avoid more unsustainable locations which just increase the use of cars.

Mary added: “I realise that traffic on minor roads is not strictly a planning consideration, but the thought of an extra 200 cars on our already congested roads is a nightmare.”

Residents who want to comment on the plan should visit North Somerset Council’s planning website https://planning.n-somerset.gov.uk/online-applications/simple and enter reference number: 22/P/0459/OUT