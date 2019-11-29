Villager raises £16k for children's play area initiative

Houshy Houshmand-Rahimi and Rob Richards outside Redhill Village Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A villager has spearheaded a fundraising campaign, worth almost £16,000, to pay for a new play area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Houshy Houshmand-Rahimi is months away from revealing the playground's design, and the facility is due to open in Redhill next summer.

The fund was set up in May last year, and Redhill villagers got together to get rid of dated equipment outside the village club, in Church Lane, on March 30.

The play park will be moved closer to the village club from the former playground site, which will also be further away from surrounding homes.

Volunteers have spent around 100 hours on the revamp so far, and a new climbing frame and swing set has been chosen by people living in Redhill through consultations which were held earlier in the year.

Project lead Houshy said: "A few weeks' ago, Thatchers gave £5,000 to the cause,which brought the total raised to just under £16,000, and I'd like to thank the company for its generous support.

"We're now trying to get organised and generate up to £22,000 within the next two months for the initiative, so we're around 60-70 per cent there.

MORE: Children's play area restoration project set in motion



"The more we can raise, the more we can provide - we just want to do something for the kids."

Houshy says by mid-January, he and the playground committee will know 'exactly' how much money they have raised to go towards the project.

They are looking to install up to four pieces of playground equipment outside the village club, and the team will have 'more options' depending on how much money is generated.

Houshy continued: "We're hoping to approach Bristol Airport in a week or two for funding, as well as the village parish council.

"Hopefully with the help, we can raise up to £30,000 - that would be fantastic."

Trustee of the Thatchers Foundation, Mike Williamson, said: "It's with pleasure that we have given £5,000 towards the club's ambitious target, and it is working so hard and enthusiastically to meet its aims.

"With no facilities for children at the Redhill club, we're sure the new play area will be well-used and really appreciated by local people.

"We look forward to visiting the club again when this exciting project is complete next year."