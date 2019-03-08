The Bus and Steam Rally returned to Weston at the weekend

Mark Withers with His 1956 Bedford SB. Bus and steam rally at The Helicopter Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Vintage vehicles were on show at a transport festival near Weston at the weekend.

The bus and steam rally, which took place at The Helicopter Museum, in Locking, had a selection of old and new Badgerline coaches, plus open top buses, on Sunday.

Visitors were given the opportunity to board the vehicles and look around while also viewing the largest collection of helicopters in the world.

Among the attendees was Mark Withers, who travelled north from his home in Dorset, to showcase his vintage bus which dates back to the 1950s.

Organiser Kevin Almos felt the event went well as people enjoyed looking at the old vehicles.

Mr Almos said: "The event was held to allow visitors to experience travel on preserved buses and coaches.

"There was also a display of vehicles at the museum.

"At the end of the day, a line up of the vintage coaches lined up in the Weston seafront coach lane, and left for home."