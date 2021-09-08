News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Virgin Media O2 connects area to gigabit broadband

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:45 AM September 8, 2021   
Fibre broadband cables will be installed in Worle.

Thousands of homes in North Somerset can now access Virgin Media O2’s gigabit network, offering average speeds of 1,130Mbps – 28 times faster than the regional average.

Areas including Tickenham, Clevedon, Locking, St Georges and West Wick all now gigabit ready Gigabit speeds enable consumers to send and receive large files, download TV shows, films and computer games in seconds Virgin Media O2 is spearheading the UK’s gigabit charge with two thirds of its network now delivering gigabit speeds, with its entire footprint of 15.5 million homes set to be upgraded before the end of 2021.

Virgin Media O2 has added thousands of homes in Weston to its gigabit network, connecting areas in and around the town.

More homes in the area will be connected to gigabit broadband over the coming months.

By the end of 2021, Virgin Media O2 will deliver gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of more than 15 million homes.

