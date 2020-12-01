Nailsea runs virtual Christmas fair

Published: 8:19 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 8:46 AM December 1, 2020

People can pick up gifts and decorations at Nailsea's virtual Christmas fair. - Credit: Nailsea Community Group

A virtual Christmas fair is taking part in Nailsea this year to support independent traders.

The town's calendar is normally packed with craft fairs and markets in the run up to Christmas, but due to the pandemic Nailsea Community Group decided to run a virtual event.

A spokesman for the event said: "The Nailsea community has once again pulled together this time to support local and independent traders over the Christmas period.

"At this time of year there are normally numerous craft fairs and markets but with everything on hold the Nailsea Community Group has set up its own virtual Christmas Market on Facebook.

"It has gone from strength to strength with over 115 virtual pitches and fast approaching 1,700 members."

Shoppers can pick up a variety of items ranging from Christmas cards, candles and decorations to jewellery, sweets and upcycled goods.

Local schools, churches and community groups are also taking part.

Buys comment on the items they would like and the seller organises a socially distanced delivery.

Entrance to the fair, which runs until December 18, is free.

To take part, contact nailseachristmas2020@gmail.com

You can find the event on Facebook at Nailsea Community Virtual Christmas Fair.