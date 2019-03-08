Advanced search

Orchard tours and cider tasting at open day

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 September 2019

Visitors are fascinated by the 150-year-old oak vats at Thatchers Cider.

Visitors are fascinated by the 150-year-old oak vats at Thatchers Cider.

Neil Phillips photo and film Limited

Thousands of visitors enjoyed tours and tasters when a popular cidermaker threw open its doors to visitors.

Rugby skills with Bath RugbyRugby skills with Bath Rugby

Thatchers Cider opened the gates to Myrtle Farm in Sandford to enable people to see behind the scenes.

Black Jacks, The Floor Shiners and Southern Sons provided the music as visitors basked in the September sun.

Thatchers put on face-painting, apple-pressing, competitions, sports skills and science experiments for youngsters, while adults flocked to the cider tent to taste drinks.

Staff also gave tours around the orchards and cider-making halls.

Cidermaker Sophie Jennings with Charlie Vanderhoven from Sandford.Cidermaker Sophie Jennings with Charlie Vanderhoven from Sandford.

Martin Thatcher said: "What an amazing time everyone had at Myrtle Farm for our open day.

"A huge thank you to everyone who joined us.

"We loved getting to meet and chat with so many people and we really appreciate the time that everyone took to look around the farm today."

Mendip Morris at Thatchers Open Day.Mendip Morris at Thatchers Open Day.

Amelia has her face painted.Amelia has her face painted.

