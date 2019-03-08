Orchard tours and cider tasting at open day
PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 September 2019
Neil Phillips photo and film Limited
Thousands of visitors enjoyed tours and tasters when a popular cidermaker threw open its doors to visitors.
Thatchers Cider opened the gates to Myrtle Farm in Sandford to enable people to see behind the scenes.
Black Jacks, The Floor Shiners and Southern Sons provided the music as visitors basked in the September sun.
Thatchers put on face-painting, apple-pressing, competitions, sports skills and science experiments for youngsters, while adults flocked to the cider tent to taste drinks.
Staff also gave tours around the orchards and cider-making halls.
Martin Thatcher said: "What an amazing time everyone had at Myrtle Farm for our open day.
"A huge thank you to everyone who joined us.
"We loved getting to meet and chat with so many people and we really appreciate the time that everyone took to look around the farm today."