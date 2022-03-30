Weston voted second-worst seaside town in the country

The miles of golden sand are glorious in the summer. - Credit: Archant

Weston is the second-worst seaside town in the UK according to consumer choice charity Which?.

In a poll Weston scored a poor average approval rating of just 55 per cent.

People were asked to vote on categories like 'value for money' and 'scenery' which scored lowest possible rating of one out of five stars.

The town's highest rating was two out of five stars for the remaining three categories - 'beach', 'attractions' and 'peace and quiet'.

Around 4,000 visitors were asked to review seaside towns up and down the country to decide where was best in the eyes of a tourist.

According to Which?, the average hotel price was close to the national average at £72.

Weston narrowly avoided the title of worst seaside town in the country, secured by Skegness in Lincolnshire, with an average approval rating of 48pc.

This harsh review comes after Weston was rated last year as the second most dangerous major town in Somerset.

The highest scores came from Bamburgh, Northumberland, and Dartmouth, Devon, with 85 per cent and 84 per cent respectively.