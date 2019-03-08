Scout and guides group launches urgent appeal for volunteer leaders

The Burrington and Wrington Scout and Guide Group is looking for volunteers.Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A scout and guides group has launched an appeal for volunteers, stating they are 'essential' to running the organisation.

Rainbows, brownies, beavers and explorers which fall under Burrington and Wrington Scout and Guide Group need up to 15 parent volunteers to sign-up.

There are around 250 members of the group, which mainly consist of those from Wrington, Redhill, Langford and Churchill.

The scout and guides club says it 'relies' on volunteers and is appealing due to its long-standing members retiring from the role.

Professor Andy Wolf, the group's executive chairman, said: "We regularly take part in hikes most weekends and the group is looking for people who remember what it was like to be involved in something like this."

The club is holding its annual meeting at Wrington's former Methodist church, in School Road, on June 26.

The starting time for the meeting is still to be confirmed.