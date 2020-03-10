Volunteers plant thousands of trees to encourage wildlife

Volunteers planting trees in Ashcombe Park. Archant

Hundreds of volunteers have helped to plant 5,000 new trees across North Somerset.

The trees, donated by the Woodland Trust, were planted at 25 different locations in Weston, Nailsea, Clevedon, Portishead, Pill, Yatton, Locking, Wraxall and Wick St Lawrence.

It was the first phase of North Somerset Council's rewilding programme which involves creating more habitats for wildlife to flourish and to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

The aim is to plant a total of 50,000 trees, 25 acres of new woodland and to grow about 40 hectares of tall grass.

Cllr Bridget Petty, the council's executive member for climate emergency and the environment, said: 'A massive thank you to all those who turned out come rain or shine to help plant these trees - we could not have done it without you.

'Look out for more rewilding projects later in the year, including establishing some tall grass areas in the summer.'