Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Not health and safety gone mad’ - council defends refusal to give out litter picks

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 February 2019

Annette Goold and Emma Harris after completing their litter pick. Picture: Emma Harris

Annette Goold and Emma Harris after completing their litter pick. Picture: Emma Harris

Archant

Volunteers have slammed ‘ridiculous’ North Somerset Council after it refused to provide them with litter picks on health and safety grounds.

The rubbish collected by Emma Harris and Annette Goold. Picture: Emma HarrisThe rubbish collected by Emma Harris and Annette Goold. Picture: Emma Harris

Emma Harris, Annette Goold and Donna Britton, from Weston, began organising litter picks last year after growing tired of the town’s untidy streets.

After voicing their concerns at a public meeting, North Somerset councillors offered to sponsor their clean-ups by providing for the necessary equipment.

Their next event, which was set to take place on Weston Beach and the Coronation Estate, in Worle, attracted a number of volunteers who were eager to help the three friends clean up the town.

However, the women were later forced to cancel after the council reneged on its original offer to pay for equipment due to health and safety concerns.

Emma, aged 41, described the council’s reaction as ‘unhelpful’.

She said: “We were forced to call off the litter pick after the council told us it was unable to provide equipment.

“They told us we needed insurance and the correct documentation.

“They seemed to be worried someone would hurt themselves with a litter pick; like it would take someone’s eye out.

“It’s ridiculous. You would think they would welcome and encourage help from the community but if it’s doesn’t make the council look good, they don’t seem to want to know.

North Somerset Council described its decision as ‘entirely sensible’.

Its spokesman said: “We want to support these community-minded people who want to do something to make their local area better.

“If they are doing things on our land we need to know so we can provide equipment and make arrangements to take away the rubbish they collect.

“We do have a duty of care and need to make sure people do not put themselves in situations where they could be in danger – when working near roads or water courses for example.

“This is certainly not a case of health and safety gone mad but a sensible course of action to make sure people stay safe.

Emma said the three friends were able to carry out the litter pick on their own with help from a business.

She added: “Thankfully, Shaws Chemist, in Moorland Road, offered to pay for our equipment and the litter pick was able to go ahead.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

Woman ‘traumatised’ after racial attack in Weston-super-Mare

Dragon Inn - Meadow Street

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

Claire and John Cunningham have they said they feel they are fighting to save their daughter Kirsten's life. Pictured, Kirsten Cunningham and her parents, on holiday in 2012. Photo: Supplied by the Cunningham family

Driver arrested after £10,000 worth of cannabis and axe found in home

Cannabis that was found in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

A Nissan is blocking the road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Mother and daughter lived off party food after switching to Universal Credit

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations of food from friends and food banks in December and January. PHOTO; Sophie Smith

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

Oliver Mingay, who grew up in Oulton Broad, was killed by a combination of pneumonia and a drug overdose in his girlfriend’s Lowestoft flat on September 10: Picture: Contributed by Mingay family

Latest from the Weston Mercury

McGregor admits ‘we must get three points’ as Weston host Chippenham

Luke Purnell was unlucky after saving Dave Tarpey's penalty, as the striker scored the rebound. Picture: WILL T PHOTOGRAPHY

Weston’s American football team win again as league debut edges closer

Sam Matthews scampers for yards.

‘Not health and safety gone mad’ - council defends refusal to give out litter picks

Annette Goold and Emma Harris after completing their litter pick. Picture: Emma Harris

Weston drawing positives as a last-gasp Mackay penalty makes mark on Maidenhead

Try scored by Glenn Dickson during Weston 1st XV's match against Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

KVFC avenge earlier loss against Worle Reserves

Worle's keeper stops this shot from a KVFC player. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists