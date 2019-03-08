Spring-clean event attracts ‘nice turn out’ at Weston park

A national spring clean event was held by Friends Of Grove Park on Saturday. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Kind-hearted volunteers collected rubbish from Grove Park, in Weston, as part of the Keep Weston Tidy initiative.

The project was organised by Friends Of Grove Park, which was one of four groups taking part in environmental charity’s Keep Britain Tidy’s annual scheme.

Other spring clean-ups were run by Friends of The Campus, Cleaner Coastlines and Sand Bay’s Marine Conservation Society, which also took part in the charity’s Great British Spring Clean project on April 6-7.

A spokesman for the group hopes the endeavour will spur further action.

They added: “The event went well and we had a nice little turn out of people show up on the day.

“Volunteers went on three different routes and those who joined in were interested in continuing to help with our regular litter picks held all year-round.”

To find out more about the collections visit the Friends Of Grove Park Facebook page.