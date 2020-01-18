Advanced search

Charity shop appeals for more volunteers to help those in need

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 January 2020

Outside Samaritans shop

Outside Samaritans shop

Archant

A popular charity shop is appealing for more volunteers to help keep its doors open for longer and raise much needed funds for the Samaritans helpline in Weston.

The Samaritans shop in Weston's High Street, near Grove Park, opened in July last year.

Shop manager Simon said: "Just having a few more people on our rota on a regular basis would mean we could extend our opening hours, allowing us to raise even more money for Samaritans."

The Weston and North Somerset branch of the charity is run entirely by volunteers, and it costs £33,000 a year in running costs to keep it open.

In 2018, volunteers in the Weston branch responded to more than 17,000 phone calls, 985 emails and almost 1,000 text messages from those struggling to cope.

If you can help, please email simonmd1964@gmail.com or call in to the shop at 137 High Street, Weston.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Family raises £50k for children’s hospice in memory of son

Sharon, Harry, Josh and Darren.

Charity shop appeals for more volunteers to help those in need

Outside Samaritans shop

Picture Past: Drunken disputes, Knightstone fears and filthy Cheddar

Ted Burroughs and his junior dancers who will be taking part in competitions in Holland. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

New baby and toddler group for Banwell

Tumble Time Tots meet on Thursdays in Banwell.

Organisations recognised for supporting mothers across North Somerset

The organisations have been recognised for the quality of service and support they provide to mothers. Picture: NSCP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists