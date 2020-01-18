Charity shop appeals for more volunteers to help those in need

Outside Samaritans shop Archant

A popular charity shop is appealing for more volunteers to help keep its doors open for longer and raise much needed funds for the Samaritans helpline in Weston.

The Samaritans shop in Weston's High Street, near Grove Park, opened in July last year.

Shop manager Simon said: "Just having a few more people on our rota on a regular basis would mean we could extend our opening hours, allowing us to raise even more money for Samaritans."

The Weston and North Somerset branch of the charity is run entirely by volunteers, and it costs £33,000 a year in running costs to keep it open.

In 2018, volunteers in the Weston branch responded to more than 17,000 phone calls, 985 emails and almost 1,000 text messages from those struggling to cope.

If you can help, please email simonmd1964@gmail.com or call in to the shop at 137 High Street, Weston.