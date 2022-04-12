News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston shop scoops award for vibrant shopfront

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:29 PM April 12, 2022
Sam Walker collecting an award for Walker and Ling at Weston Museum.

Sam Walker collecting an award for Walker and Ling at Weston Museum. - Credit: NSC

A long-standing independent store in Weston has won an award for adding colour to the town centre with its revamped storefront.

Walker and Ling has traded on the High Street for more than 100 years and recently became the first business to be transformed under a council-led enhancement scheme.

Weston-super-Mare Civic Society recognised the family-run department store and ‘its contribution to the local townscape’, during a ceremony held yesterday (Monday 11 April) at Weston Museum.

Walker & Ling shopfront

Walker & Ling's shopfront was revamped under the HAZ scheme. - Credit: Walker & Ling

Sam Walker, owner of Walker and Ling, said: “We are extremely proud of the project.

"It has given us, and Weston’s high street, such a boost after two hard years.

“We are honoured to be recognised by the Weston-super-Mare Civic Society with this award. I look forward to seeing future heritage projects being completed on the high street next year.”

The High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) Shopfront Enhancement Scheme has transformed three businesses across Weston's town centre, with Walker and Ling being the first.

The Fork 'n' Ale pub and Old Kendall building followed suit.

Historic England has handed North Somerset Council £1.9million since 2017 to refurbish its Heritage and High Street Heritage Action Zones (HAZs).

Councillor Mark Canniford, Executive Member for Placemaking and Economy at North Somerset Council, said: “This award is a fantastic accolade for everyone involved in the shopfront enhancement work.

"Walker and Ling is blazing the trail for other businesses looking to improve their shopfronts and welcome more people into the town centre.

“The business has played an important role in the lives of the people in the town for generations and we are delighted that the building has been renovated to replicate its mid-century façade, resulting in this award.

"I wish them continued success.”

Walker & Lingshopfront.

The shopfront was restored to how it looked in the 1950s. - Credit: Walker & Ling

Ross Simmonds, Acting Regional Director at Historic England, added: “Historic England is delighted to see a project in the High Street Heritage Action Zone winning this accolade by the town’s civic society.

"It acknowledges the careful regeneration of Walker and Ling’s beautiful historic shop frontage.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Sam Walker for investing into the enhancement, especially at a time when so many retailers are experiencing financial pressures due to the pandemic.”

person
person
person
