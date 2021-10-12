Weston BID column: Walker & Ling owner Sam Walker

Published: 3:42 PM October 12, 2021

I’m delighted to have been asked to write this month’s column for the Weston Business Improvement District (BID).

Walker & Ling has a heritage that dates back to 1892 and since 1904 we have had a presence on the High Street in Weston with our independent department store. Since joining the family business in 2013, I have been a proactive and supportive member of the BID Steering Group, to try and make Weston a ‘great place to live, work and visit’.

The BID in Weston is a vital part of the way the town centre functions and communicates. BID Wardens add a key security element to the high street which we otherwise would not have, and are also a useful source of information for many people, residents and visitors alike.

I was thrilled to see that the ‘Green & Clean’ BID Wardens, Chris and Rich were recognised for all of their hard work with the floral displays in the town centre, when the BID was awarded Gold at the South West in Bloom event held at the Winter Gardens earlier this month.

It’s also great to see confidence in Weston with new businesses choosing to open here. We have Bar Seven on Regent Street that opened at the end of last month and Loch Lomond seafood restaurant and wine bar in St James Street. Do pay them a visit and support their new ventures. We are also hoping to welcome new neighbours ourselves in the coming months, with a great new eatery on the way to the High Street. Watch this space!

We have worked hard as a BID team over the last 10 years to ensure Weston remains attractive to visitors and competitive to businesses with a range of initiatives. When the businesses in the BID area come to vote in a BID renewal ballot next month, I very much hope our BID can continue for another five years, to work together in partnership with others, under the ‘Super Weston’ initiative, to ensure our wonderful town reaches its full potential.

Until our next BID update, I hope you all stay safe and well as the season changes and we start to look forward to the festivities and events that Christmas will bring us here in Weston.

For more information, please log on to www.superweston.net/westonbid