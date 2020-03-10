Advanced search

Supporters prepare for Men's March in aid of hospice

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 March 2020

Walkers enjoying a pint of Thatchers after the march.

Hundreds of people are set to take on the Men's March this Saturday in aid of Weston Hospicecare.

The 10-mile walk from the pier to Sand Point and back is organised by the hospice to support the care it offers to people with life-limiting conditions.

More: Thatchers sponsors Men's March for hospice.

Online registrations are now closed, but supporters can sign up on the day by arriving at the Regency Suite on the Grand Pier from 11am ready for a 12pm start. Registering on the day costs £20 for adults and £15 for children.

The price includes a free drink and pie and a chance to watch the climax of the Six Nations after the walk.

Events manager Grace Dibden said: 'We're so excited for the Men's March this weekend. We've already had more people sign up this year than we had participate last year, which is a testament to our amazing supporters.'

To find out more about the event, call 01934 423900 or email grace.dibden@westonhospicecare.org.uk

