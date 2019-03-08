Advanced search

Weston man launches walking group with Unite the Union

PUBLISHED: 11:03 11 November 2019

Strollers founder Mike Jones is leading a walk for bus drivers to promote health and wellbeing.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston man has launched a walking group to encourage bus drivers to get more active and improve their wellbeing.

The initiative was formed as part of a First Bus health and wellbeing event at the end of October.

Founder of Weston walking group Strollers, Mike Jones, has partnered up with Unite the Union to start the project.

He hopes members will 'make new friends' and the walks will help 'build people's confidence' at the weekly outings.

Tazim Ladhu said: "We start the route at Weston's Victorian Café, in Marine Parade, as there is a bus stop outside where vehicles often change drivers."

First Bus driver, Kathy Williams, said: "When Tazim at Unite came up with the idea, I thought it was great.

"It gets people up and about and is social as well and I think the group will grow among drivers, particularly in the spring and summer."

Walks begin at the café on Wednesdays at noon.

